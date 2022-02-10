MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Mike McDaniel made his Dolphins debut on Thursday morning.

South Florida got the chance to hear from the head coach for the first time since he took over the position.

The fun, energetic 38-year-old has a dry sense of humor that he hopes will translate to the young Miami Dolphins players.

He hopes to build the team to win their first playoff game in over 20 years.

McDaniel is now the 14th head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

He’s bringing his style of football to the 305.

“Miami Dolphins football is all about passion, energy. You should be able to turn on the TV and know who the team is, even if the color is distorted, by the energy that they play with, by how they bond together, things that you only get true work and bond together,” said McDaniel. “It’s a team sport and we’re going to play as a team and I promise you that, we’ll feel that.”

Steven Ross said McDaniel was his guy all along, however, there is still a cloud hanging over the team.

Former head coach Brian Flores alleges Ross is guilty of tanking and tampering in a class action lawsuit filed last week in New York.

McDaniel was asked during the media conference how the impending lawsuit impacted his decision to accept the job.

“I can honestly say there were absolutely no red flags,” he said, “and the reason why was because I was stepping into an organization with a boss that I don’t think people give him its proper due. Steven Ross, there’s no cost too high for winning for him. The City of Miami really is lucky to have an owner, right, wrong or indifferent, all he cares about is winning. As a coach, that is all you’re literally looking for.”

Ross and general manager Chris Grier spoke at the conference and introduced McDaniel but were not available for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.