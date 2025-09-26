MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel and Aaron Glenn first crossed professional paths more than a decade ago.

McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins’ head coach, was the Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers coach in 2014 when Glenn, the first-year New York Jets head coach, was an assistant defensive backs coach.

They’ll meet for the first time as head coaches on Monday night, when McDaniel’s Dolphins host Glenn’s Jets in a Week 4 matchup of winless AFC East rivals.

McDaniel pointed to the Jets’ rally from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit last week to nearly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an example of the grit he expects from a team coached by Glenn.

“They are who we thought they were,” McDaniel said. “I have tremendous respect for (Glenn), and the program that he’s building over there … In the National Football League, you are humbled quick if you take your foot off the gas, and they made some people nervous while showing their internal fortitude, really, in the process.”

Glenn, returned the praise for the Dolphins, a team he faced plenty during his eight-year playing career with the Jets.

“This opponent, obviously when you look at them offensively, very, very explosive speed, a ton of space players,” he said, “a quarterback that … two years ago he led the league in passing. We have to be on top of our game when it comes to how those guys operate on offense.”

Glenn was part of two of the most memorable moments in the rivalry with the Dolphins.

As a rookie cornerback for New York in 1994, he was on the field when former Miami quarterback Dan Marino faked spiking the football and threw a touchdown pass to receiver Mark Ingram that gave the Dolphins a 28-24 victory.

“Well, you have to remember this, I’m a corner, so I forget a lot,” Glenn said with a laugh. “I can just remember talking to Ronnie Lott, and I think we had a couple of D-linemen that were down on a knee, because we thought it was about to happen. And it just so happened that I saw something that just wasn’t right. … Listen, they did a really good job of getting us on that play.”

He was also part of the Jets team that rallied from a 30-7 deficit in the fourth quarter and won 40-37 in overtime in 2000 — a game known as the “Monday Night Miracle.”

It’s likely that neither team will want to fall victim to any fluky plays or comeback miracles, but with both trying to avoid an 0-4 start, the matchup has the makings of a tight game.

“We’re in a dogfight gentlemen and women,” Glenn said, “and we have to make sure that the mindset is right, which the mindset will be right, and this starts today in practice.”

Starting slow

The Jets have struggled to get into the end zone early in their past two games and it has put them in deficits.

Against Buffalo in Week 2, New York didn’t have a touchdown until late in the game. The Jets were held to two field goals in the first three quarters at Tampa Bay last week before Tyrod Taylor threw two late TD passes.

“Honestly, we were playing with a different tempo,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said of the fourth quarter last Sunday. “You’re down two or three scores and you (have) to play accordingly. … We did not play worth a damn in that first half, so what are you going to do about it? You cannot go out and play an hour’s worth of bad film. We had to step it up. There was no excuse not to live by that in the second half once we cut that deficit. We should not have been there in the first place.”

Attack the ball

The Dolphins are one of three teams in the league without a turnover — something that defensive players pointed out this week is in part a product of poor run defense and a lack of disruption on first and second downs.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips noted the importance of putting opposing offenses in a position where they have to take greater risks, which could result in more opportunities for the Dolphins to generate takeaways.

The Dolphins practiced different techniques for punching the ball out in practice this week.

“Right now we’ve just been allowing offenses to take very calculated, low-risk, medium-yield type plays,” Phillips added, but obviously those kind of compound and add up, and ultimately they get a bunch of yards and scores.”

Not desperate yet

The Jets are hoping to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2020, and a loss for the Dolphins would equal their first 0-4 start since beginning 0-7 in 2019.

The Dolphins feel they’re better than what their record shows, but aren’t trying to abandon their fundamentals to get their first win of the season.

“You don’t want to be desperate for a win,” said Dolphins receiver Malik Washington, “because that’s when you start to really push. Each game, we expect to blow the team that we’re playing out, so it’s not like ‘Man, I just hope we escape with a win,’ or ‘I hope we just get by.’ We want to blow teams out.”

