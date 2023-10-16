HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nick Sanchez, a 22-year-old Miami native, is making waves both on and off the NASCAR Truck Series track in his debut full season.

“To show that you’re you’re not going to take any crap from anyone and you know, I think you obviously have to earn respect on the track but also off the track,” he said.

Following a recent incident with veteran driver Matt Crafton after a race in Talladega, Sanchez is more determined than ever as he prepares for this Saturday’s 200 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A victory or a strong top-ten finish at Homestead could secure his spot in the final four vying for the championship in Phoenix.

“I approach the race like I need to win it, like I’m in a must-win situation,” said Sanchez. “I want to sit on the pole, I want to win both stages, lead every lap, and win the race. That’s my expectation,” Sanchez stated.

Sanchez’s connection to Homestead runs deep; he attended races at the Homestead Miami-Speedway track as a child and began his racing career by competing in go-karts at the age of 12.

“I knew what I wanted to do from a very young age. I wanted to be a race car driver,” he said. “I felt like I had what it took. I felt like it always made sense to me.”

As a Cuban American, Sanchez is one of the few Hispanic drivers to compete in NASCAR, and he acknowledges the support he receives from the Hispanic community

“Doesn’t matter where I go in this country, you always have a Hispanic fan that sees the last name Sanchez,” he said.

If Sanchez manages to secure a win in the final race in Phoenix next month, he will become only the second South Florida-born driver to clinch a NASCAR championship, a feat that hasn’t been achieved since Miami’s Bobby Allison won the Cup Series title in 1983.

“When people think of Miami, they don’t necessarily categorize it with race cars, racing and, you know, to to be from there, to grow up from Miami, all my families there and to win in something that is totally uncommon for, you know, a Miami native to be in racing and NASCAR is really cool,” said Sanchez.

Looking ahead, Sanchez’s promising performance includes splitting his time between the truck and Xfinity Series next season, with a potential transition to a Cup team in 2025 if success continues to follow him.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.