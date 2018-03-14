Miami’s Brown won’t play, will dress for 1st tourney game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes star Bruce Brown Jr.’s injured left foot is suddenly healing faster than expected.

Brown won’t play in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against Loyola of Chicago but will be in uniform, coach Jim Larranaga said Tuesday. After initially indicating Brown likely would miss the rest of the season, Larranaga didn’t rule out the return of the sophomore guard.

“It’s going to be a shock to everybody — Bruce Brown will be dressing come Thursday,” Larranaga said before the team boarded a flight to its tournament game in Dallas. “He won’t play, but he wants to be in uniform.”

Brown has missed 11 games but received medical clearance Monday to remove his walking boot and rejoin practice.

What are the chances he’ll play again this season?

“Beyond Thursday, the first thing is we’ve got to play well enough to win the game,” Larranaga said. “Then after that you make decisions one day at a time.”

Brown is considered a potential NBA first-round pick this year. He underwent surgery Feb. 1, and the No. 22-ranked Hurricanes are 7-4 without him.

