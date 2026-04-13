SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami’s World Cup Host Committee has started kicking around excitement for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, they hosted a youth soccer clinic at Tropical Park over the weekend.

The event brought students and coaches together as part of FIFA’s “One Game One Future” Initiative.

It aimed to create opportunities for students to connect with soccer and grow on and off the field.

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