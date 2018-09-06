Miami will be without Richards, Jackson vs. Savannah State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson have both been ruled out of No. 22 Miami’s game against Savannah State on Saturday with knee injuries.

Richards had one catch in Miami’s season-opening loss to LSU, and Saturday’s game will be the sixth he has missed with injury since the start of last season.

Jackson also is coming off an injury-marred 2017 season. He missed Miami’s final six games last season, though did get on the field for some of Sunday’s opener against LSU.

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said the team expects to know more about the status of both players early next week. There has been no determination on their availability for Miami’s trip to Toledo on Sept. 15.

