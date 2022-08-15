MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The College Football Playoff’s National Championship game is once again returning to Miami.

The announcement was made officially by the College Football Playoff in a press release, Monday afternoon.

Bringing the heat in 2026.



Miami, the College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship is coming back for you.#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/DLlvcOxPRw — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 15, 2022

Officials with Hard Rock Stadium are expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

Miami will host the biggest game of the college football season on Jan. 5, 2026, five years after it hosted Alabama and Ohio State.

“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff in a statement. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend. The first-class stadium, convention center, hotels and supportive people in South Florida made the decision to return quite easy. The CFP National Championship has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States in a short period of time, and we look forward to a terrific celebration in Miami in 2026.”

2026 has become a busy year for Hard Rock Stadium.

Back in June, the stadium was among the host cities selected for the 2026 World Cup. In total, 16 cities spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States were selected.

The location of the 2025 national championship game was also confirmed, and an announcement on that site will be made in the near future.

