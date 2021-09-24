MIAMI (WSVN) - It is picking time for Zo once again ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Raiders.

7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium to see who Zo would pick as the winner.

It will be the only west coast road trip of the season to Las Vegas for the Fins.

After Raiders and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Zo went for the Dolphins football!

But wait, in a last-minute switch-up, Zo grabbed the Raiders football!

Dolphins fans, sorry to get your hopes up.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.