MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s week five of the NFL season which means it’s picking time for Zo once again ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium with Raekwon Davis to see who Zo would pick as the winner.

Zo has made two correct predictions so far out of four.

The Dolphins will be playing at the Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

After Buccaneers and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Zo went for the Dolphins football!

Fins up, Dolphins fans!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.