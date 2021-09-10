MIAMI (WSVN) - It is picking time for the Miami Dolphins in their upcoming week one matchup against the Patriots.

For this football season, who is better to pick a winner than an actual Dolphin?

7Sports headed to Miami Seaquarium with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis to get Zo to determine our pick of the week.

After Patriots and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Zo chose the Dolphins football!

The Dolphins start the season 1-0.

Zo will be making picks all season long.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.