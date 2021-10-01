MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s week four of the NFL season which means it’s picking time for Zo once again ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts.

7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium to see who Zo would pick as the winner.

Zo has made two correct predictions so far out of three.

The Dolphins will be playing at home this weekend.

After Colts and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Zo went for the Dolphins football!

Fins up, Dolphins fans!

