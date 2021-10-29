(WSVN) - It’s week eight of the NFL season which means it’s picking time for Ringo ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium to see who Ringo would pick as the winner.

The Dolphins will be playing at the Highmark Stadium in New York.

After Bills and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Ringo went for the Bills football!

He kept the Dolphins football close by though… maybe to show support or maybe it’ll be a close game!

Looks like the Bills will get a home win this week.

