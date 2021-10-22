(WSVN) - It’s week seven of the NFL season which means it’s picking time for Cobalt ahead of this Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons.

7Sports headed back to Miami Seaquarium to see who Cobalt would pick as the winner.

The Dolphins will be playing at home at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

After Falcons and Dolphins decorated footballs were thrown into the water, Cobalt went for the Falcons and Dolphins footballs!

Maybe the game will go into overtime?

