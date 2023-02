MIAMI (WSVN) - Animals at Miami Seaquarium gave their own, wild Super Bowl picks.

Some tortoises, flamingos and dolphins on Friday made their predictions on who the winning team will be.

The flamingos and dolphins chose the Philadelphia Eagles, while the tortoises picked the Kansas City Chiefs.

