MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The excitement is spiking in Miami Gardens this weekend.

The Association of Volleyball Professionals League is hosting week 2 of their event at Hard Rock Stadium’s newly built tennis court.

Playing Saturday night are four teams: the Miami Mayhem, Palm Beach Passion, Texas’s Austin Aces and Dallas Dream.

2021 Olympic gold medalists Alix Klineman and April Ross form part of Miami’s team.

The Palm Beach’s team features 2024 silver medalists Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

Both South Florida teams will face off each other Saturday before turning over to their Texas foes Sunday afternoon.

