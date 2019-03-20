Miami Open ribbon cutting ceremony brings sports stars to South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Open celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony with several sports stars in attendance.

The 35th annual ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning.

The event was previously held in Key Biscayne but a year ago moved to the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins and stadium owner Stephen Ross was among those who cut the ribbon on the court.

Tennis players from across the globe will complete for the following two weeks at the event.

Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were among the sports stars who participated in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

“Standing here in this stadium right now you see the magnitude, what kind of area this is, and I think it’s a big, massive moment in our sport,” said three-time Miami Open champion Roger Federer.

The stadium court was configured to have a 14,000 seating capacity while 12 additional courts were placed outside of the stadium where other matches will be held.

Eight-time Miami Open champion Serena Williams said, “Definitely different but I like it. It’s really fresh. It’s really innovative, and it’s pretty exciting to see it all come together.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.