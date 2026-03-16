MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Open is serving up two weeks of elite tennis in South Florida.

The tournament is one of the largest events in professional tennis, drawing major athletes and spectators from across the world.

“People that understand tennis, they can really, really appreciate the level of play for if you’re just new to tennis and you’re just coming in, experiencing it for the first time here, you just kind of got that wild experience like, ‘Man, these people can really play,'” said Tim Barnigh, who is visiting from Texas.

Tournament director James Blake said the goal for the Miami Open is to create an experience that goes far beyond the matches, with enhanced fan experiences centered around the sport to help it continue to grow and evolve.

“The game of tennis is just getting better and better. Every time I watch it, it makes me appreciate that I’m retired and I don’t have to play against these guys becuase they’re such great athletes,” said Blake.

For this year’s Miami Open, fans will be treated to several exciting new additions around the Tennis Center Campus outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Among them are stunning views from the Butch Buchholz Viewing Deck and special snacks on their new menus, like the Croco Waffle from Café Lacoste, the Oakberry Açaí Bowl, and the refreshing Love All Frosé from Santa Margherita.

“It’s a cool vibe, breeze, some more tequila, tennis, ” said Raul Juliano, who is visiting from Rhode Island.

“There’s just so much to see and so much to do, I mean, there’s activities, you know, they got it all,” said Dave Jones, who is visiting from Texas.

The Miami Open also offers activities for families, including a kids zone filled with arcade games and a paddle ball court at the public Padel Park.

7News reporter Jordan Segundo sampled one of the event’s most viral luxury snacks, a caviar-topped hot dog from the Golden Goat Caviar Ventanita. The cost for that hot dog, which the restaurant named the Golden Glizzy, is $100.

The new viewing areas, expanded entertainment spaces and food items to try out has helped turned the tournament into a massive destination for fans of every background, blending elite competition with the unique energy of South Florida.

‘There’s so much that goes into this event that, hopefully, is inherently Miami,” said Blake.

Matches are already underway, with the tournament scheduled to carry through March 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.

For more information on matches and events, click here.

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