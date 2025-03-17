MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Open returned to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, and it kicked off with some high fashion on the runway.

7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured models on a runway as they offered a first look at the new merchandise for sale at the tennis tournament.

It was all part of the tournament’s opening day — highlighting new food and beverage options, as well as other offerings across the campus.

Tennis games at the Miami Open get underway Sunday, boasting on-court action for fans in South Florida while showcasing Miami’s vibrant culture to everyone attending.

