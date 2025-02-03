MIAMI (WSVN) - Calvin Russell, a standout athlete from Miami Northwestern, is turning heads not only as a five-star football recruit but also as a rising basketball talent.

Russell, a top wide receiver prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, has drawn interest from major college programs in both sports. Despite the spotlight on his football skills, he remains committed to excelling on the basketball court as well.

“I wouldn’t say I like one sport better than the other. You know, I love both, so I just fell in love with both sports, put my all into both sports, and I just want to see what happens in the end,” Russell said.

Northwestern boys basketball coach Melvin Randall believes Russell’s athletic ability gives him a unique edge.

“And I know football is his passion, but he can also play basketball as well. And if they allow him to do both, he’ll set the table of going anywhere that he wants to go as far as to the next level,” Randall said.

Russell has already received basketball scholarship offers, and Randall sees his potential on the court.

“Calvin can play all five positions, and he’s a special kind of kid that understands the game and knows how to play it very well,” he said.

After helping lead Miami Northwestern’s football team to a state title under legendary coach Teddy Bridgewater, Russell is now focused on bringing a championship to the Bulls’ basketball program.

“I’m definitely going for a state championship in basketball this year, so I’ll know the feeling of both soon,” Russell said.

As Power Five programs compete for his commitment, Russell has made it clear he is open to playing both sports at the next level.

“Schools come down. They asked me that question. I say, yes, you know, I think I’m ready for it. It’s a hard challenge, and I think I’m ready to do it,” Russell said.

If successful, he would follow in the footsteps of athletes like Jimmy Graham, the former Miami Hurricane who excelled in both football and basketball before making his mark in the NFL.

