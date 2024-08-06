WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - International recording artist and Miami native Pitbull announced that he is purchasing the naming rights to Florida International University’s football stadium.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during a joint news conference with FIU and Pitbull, better known as Armando Christian Pérez.

“This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard,” said Perez in a press release. “Renaming the stadium isn’t just about a name change. It’s about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We’re making history together, and we’re just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?”

According to ESPN, Pitbull will pay $1.2 million annually for five years to rename FIU Stadium to Pitbull Stadium.

FIU is going worldwide 🌎



Welcome to @Pitbull Stadium pic.twitter.com/icZPBYSqja — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 6, 2024

In a press release, FIU said this will be a 10-year agreement, making Pitbull Stadium the first-ever athletics venue with an artist possessing the naming rights.

Pitbull is also expected to perform at Pitbull Stadium in the future. According to FIU, when he does, it will make him the first entertainer in history to perform in an athletics facility bearing his name.

Pitbull kicked off his music career in the South Florida rap scene. Since his debut in 2004, he has skyrocketed to global stardom, becoming one of the most successful recording artists worldwide. His hits like “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and the RIAA Diamond Certified “Give Me Everything” have dominated charts and united fans across the globe.

“Pitbull’s career trajectory mirrors FIU’s ascent as one of the nation’s top public research universities,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “Like FIU, he started out very 305 and became worldwide.”

The partnership also marks Pitbull’s participation in FIU football’s Vice Night, featuring Miami-style colors and merchandise, with the Panthers donning their acclaimed Vice uniform.

“This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community,” FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr commented. “Armando’s financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: ‘Paws Up, Dale!'”

FIU will debut Pitbull Stadium against Central Michigan on Sept. 7.

