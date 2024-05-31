CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has promoted longtime women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews to the new role of director of the school’s men’s and women’s tennis programs, a move that will give her oversight of both teams while continuing to coach the women.

It is the second time that Miami has taken the step of moving a female coach into a role overseeing both the men’s and women’s programs in an Olympic sport. The school promoted Amy Deem — then the women’s track coach — to the role of director of track and field and cross country in 2008. Deem remains in that role today, now having coached about 200 All-Americans at Miami.

Deem was just the sixth woman to have oversight of a Division I men’s and women’s track program when she was promoted 16 years ago.

Yaroshuk-Tews has taken Miami’s women’s tennis team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on 15 occasions in her 23 seasons. This spring, she coached Alexa Noel to the Division I women’s national championship — the third time a Miami player has won that title.

“Paige is one of the most accomplished coaches in college tennis and she has a clear vision for how Miami tennis should collectively look, feel and function,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “I am excited to see how she helps the student-athletes in both of our tennis programs maximize their talents.”

As part of the moves, Radakovich promoted Alex Santos — the longtime associate women’s coach under Yaroshuk-Tews — to head men’s coach.

“I want to thank Dan Radakovich for giving me this unique opportunity,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “Miami tennis has a special place in my heart, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to oversee both men’s and women’s tennis at The U. We will work collectively as programs, as staffs and as a community to succeed at the highest level.”

