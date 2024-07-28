MILWAUKEE (AP) — Xavier Edwards became the second Miami player ever to hit for the cycle, but the Marlins lost 6-2 on Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers, who got a homer and a triple from Jake Bauers.

Devin Williams, the two-time NL reliever of the year, worked a scoreless ninth inning for Milwaukee, allowing a hit and a walk in his first appearance of the season. He had been sidelined with stress fractures in his back.

Edwards led off the game with his first career homer, and he doubled in the fifth and tripled in the seventh. Needing a single for the cycle, the rookie beat out an infield hit with two outs in the ninth, finishing 4 for 4 with a walk. The only other Marlins player to hit for the cycle was Luis Arráez, who did it against Philadelphia on April 11, 2023.

The NL Central-leading Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by the Marlins, who own the second-worst record in the NL. The Brewers have been swept once all season, June 3-5 at Philadelphia.

Jackson Chourio homered and Brice Turang went 2 for 4 and made two straight run-saving catches for the Brewers.

On the first two pitches of the game, Edwards homered to right and Bryan De La Cruz doubled to left off Milwaukee’s Tobias Myers. Edwards’ first career homer came in his 185th plate appearance.

Myers settled down from there and struck out five while giving up three hits, one walk and one run in four innings. Jakob Junis (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

The Brewers pulled ahead for good in the bottom of the first when Bauers followed a leadoff single from Turang by hitting a two-out blast into the second deck of the right-field seats against Kyle Tyler (0-2).

Miami loaded the bases with one out in the third inning before Turang thwarted the rally with diving catches against each of the Marlins’ next two hitters.

Turang, the second baseman, went to his left to catch a liner from Jesús Sánchez. Turang then made an even more remarkable play, diving to his right to catch 96.4 mph shot up the middle from Otto Lopez.

Milwaukee scored twice in the fourth and twice more in the fifth.

The Brewers honored Ryan Braun before the game by making him the 23rd inductee into their walk of fame. Braun, who played from 2007-20 and spent his entire major league career with Milwaukee, owns the franchise record for homers (352) and ranks second to Hall of Famer Robin Yount in RBIs (1,154).

Braun was the 2011 NL MVP and a six-time All-Star. He was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I thank all of you for willing me and our team to success,” Braun told fans during a pregame ceremony. “I wanted more than anything to bring joy and excitement to this fan base and this community that meant so much to all of us.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Bryan Hudson, who went on the injured list Saturday, said he has a Grade 1 oblique strain and that imaging didn’t reveal any major issues.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Off Monday before beginning a two-game series at Tampa Bay. The scheduled starting pitchers Tuesday are RHP Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.04 ERA) for the Marlins and LHP Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0.00) for the Rays.

Brewers: Begin a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves. RHP Colin Rea (9-3, 3.60) will pitch for the Brewers on Monday.

