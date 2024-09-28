TORONTO (AP) — Xavier Edwards had the first three-triple game in the majors since 2014, Jonah McBride homered twice and the Miami Marlins set a season high in runs by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 on Friday night.

Edwards hit a sharp grounder down the right-field line for a triple in the second inning, got another three-bagger in the fourth on a fly ball to the gap in right-center and hit a line drive in the seventh that one-hopped the wall in right for his third triple. He became the first Marlins player with three triples in a game and finished 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Midway through the game, the Marlins announced that manager Skip Schumaker would miss the final two games because of a family medical issue. Bench coach Luis Urueta will lead the team this weekend.

Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine homered against the team that drafted him in 2018 and drove in three runs.

Bride hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo blast in the eighth, his 11th of the season, in the first multi-homer game of his career.

Jake Burger had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jesús Sánchez scored three times as the Marlins racked up 17 hits, including one against position player Tyler Heineman in the ninth inning.

Adam Oller (2-4) came in 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA in four September starts but snapped his losing streak by allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings. Oller walked two and struck out three.

The Marlins didn’t arrive at their Toronto hotel until 5:30 a.m. EDT following a 13-inning win at Minnesota on Thursday night, but they didn’t show any signs of fatigue against the Blue Jays.

Sánchez opened the scoring with an RBI double off José Berríos in the first and Bride followed with a drive to left.

Edwards’ two-run triple in the second made it 5-0, and Sánchez scored on a wild pitch in the third.

Berríos (16-11) allowed six runs and six hits in three innings in his final start of the season, as many runs as he’d allowed in his previous five starts combined. The right-hander lost his second straight start after winning the previous seven.

Burger hit an RBI single against Easton Lucas in the fourth and Conine added a two-out, two-run bloop single.

Conine chased Lucas with a leadoff homer in the seventh, his third.

Ernie Clement homered for Toronto, his 12th. The Blue Jays dropped to 7-15 in September.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 4 with an RBI. He has 199 hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Miami: Placed RHP Declan Cronin (left knee) on the 15-day injured list and activated RHP Mike Baumann from the paternity list.

UP NEXT

RHP Yariel Rodríguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Saturday. The Marlins had not named a starter.

