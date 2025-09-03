WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run home run, rookie Daylen Lile drove in a run and scored another, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Lile hit a bloop double in the second and an RBI single in the third. Lile scored on Riley Adams’ double after his own double.

Adams scored on an opposite-field single from Jacob Young. Adams knocked the ball out of the glove of Marlins third baseman Connor Norby on a tag attempt to reach third base on the prior play.

In the fourth, Wood drove home Young with his 27th home run of the season.

Young was removed from the game in the top of the sixth inning with back spasms. He was replaced in center field by Robert Hassell III.

Adam Mazur (0-2) gave up 10 hits and five runs, but finished six innings for Miami. The Marlins used five pitchers in the 2-0 loss to open the series on Monday night.

Jose A. Ferrer earned his sixth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the series win. He was the fifth Nationals reliever after five innings of two-run baseball from starter Cade Cavalli (2-1).

Key moment

Norby’s failure to tag Adams out at third base allowed the latter to score on Young’s ensuing single, giving the Nationals an early 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Wood’s home run was just his third since July 9. At that point, Wood had 24 home runs, eighth in the majors. His 27 home runs now rank tied for 21st in baseball.

Up next

The Nationals will send LHP Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.94 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday night against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (6-4, 4.04).

