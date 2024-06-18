MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Masyn Winn hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning, Dylan Carlson threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom half and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Monday night to move over .500 for the first time since early April.

St. Louis (36-35) won for the fifth time in six games and has a winning record for the first time since the Cardinals were 5-4 after defeating the Marlins on April 6.

NL-worst Miami (23-49) lost its sixth straight and dropped to 2-12 in June.

Bryan De La Cruz tied the score 4-4 with a three-run homer in the eighth off JoJo Romero. Carlson put the Cardinals ahead with a sacrifice fly in the 11th off Andrew Nardi and Jesús Sánchez had a run-scoring groundout in the bottom half against Andrew Kittredge (1-3).

Winn homered off A.J. Puk (0-8) in the 12th for a 7-5 lead, making an emphatic bat flip more than halfway up the first-base line.

Nick Gordon lead off the bottom half with an RBI triple — Carlson raised his arms, arguing the ball was stuck in the padding under the right-field wall and Gordon should be held at second, but Gordon was awarded third following a video review.

Tim Anderson followed with a 269-foot fly to right and Carlson made a perfect throw to catcher Pedro Pagés, who tagged Gordon on the left arm as he slid in headfirst.

Otto Lopez then grounded out.

Sonny Gray got his first no-decision this year, leaving with a 4-1 lead. He allowed one run and five hits in 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Cardinals starter this season.

Michael Siani homered in the fifth against Braxton Garrett, who allowed five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the score in the sixth with a two-out triple that drove in Anderson, who had singled. Chisholm was called out for missing second base by umpire CB Bucknor, but the call was overturned after a video review determined Chisholm caught the bag with a heel.

Iván Herrera hit a two-run triple in the eighth off Calvin Faucher and scored on Brendan Donovan’s single for a 4-1 lead, but Gray walked Lopez with one out in the bottom half, JoJo Romero walked Chisholm with two outs and De La Cruz homered.

First base umpire Brad May had two calls overturned on replays in the third inning. He called the Cardinals’ José Fermín safe after a wide throw from Anderson at shortstop but the review ruled first baseman Josh Bell kept his foot on the bag. A replay awarded Chisholm a hit in the bottom half after he initially was called out on a comebacker.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Wilson Contreras (broken arm) is scheduled to begin his rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, starting at DH for Triple-A Memphis. RHP Giovanny Gallegos (shoulder) threw a bullpen Monday. SS Brandon Crawford was available after leaving Sunday’s game with leg cramps.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (shoulder) threw a bullpen Monday and is scheduled to pitch three innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday. RHP Bryan Hoeing (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch an inning Tuesday for Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.75) will face Marlins rookie RHP Roddery Munoz (1-2, 4.56) on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.