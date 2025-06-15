WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Wagaman had two RBIs, Dane Meyers hit a solo home run and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to sweep a three-game series.

Nick Fortes had three hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Marlins.

Myers led off the second with a home run off starter MacKenzie Gore (3-6) that gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead and Wagaman added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 3-1.

Wagaman’s sacrifice fly in the first inning drove in Agustín Ramírez. Alex Call scored on a groundout by Luis García Jr. to make it 1-1 going into the second.

Freddy Tarnok got Keibert Ruiz to ground out in the bottom of the ninth. José Tena was then hit by a pitch before Call — the potential tying run — grounded into a double play to end the game. Tarnok earned his first save of the season.

Key moment

Miami clung to a one-run lead as Washington had runners at the corners with one out in the fifth. Reliever Lake Bachar (3-0) got Josh Bell to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Key stat

The Marlins had 11 hits over the last nine games. They lead the National League in both hits (92) and batting average (.280) over that span.

Up next

Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 7.14 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Marlins on Monday against Mick Abel (1-0, 2.35) in the first of a four-game set at home against Philadelphia. Washington’s Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.21) takes the mound against Colorado’s Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.77) as the teams kickoff a four-game series.

