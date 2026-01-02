MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired first baseman Eric Wagaman from the Miami Marlins on Friday for minor league pitcher Kade Bragg.

Wagaman batted .250 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 53 RBIs in 140 games as a rookie last season for the Marlins, finishing strong with a team-leading .328 average over 61 at-bats during the month of September. The 28-year-old Wagaman started 94 games at first base and 13 games in left field in 2025, after appearing in 18 games with the Los Angeles Angels in his debut in 2024.

Drafted in the 13th round in 2017 by the New York Yankees, Wagaman was designated for assignment earlier this week by the Marlins. He’ll provide the Twins more potential depth at first base along with Kody Clemens behind veteran Josh Bell, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract last month.

The Twins also designated infielder Ryan Fitzgerald for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster for Wagaman.

The 24-year-old Bragg was a 17th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2023. He finished last season with Double-A Wichita.

