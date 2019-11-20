The Marlins and AT&T team up with Feeding South Florida to provide meals for Thanksgiving

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marlins teamed up with others to feed a need in our community.

“We could not serve families of South Florida without the support of folks like Marlins and AT&T,” said Sari Vatske, Executive Vice President of Feeding South Florida.

The initiative is a team effort to make sure kids and South Florida families get a healthy meal this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers with the Miami Marlins Foundation and AT&T’s Believe Miami initiative sorted through a whole lot of sweet potatoes to distribute next week as part of the Marlins Home Plate Meals Program.

“Very excited to have volunteers with us, not just employees of our Miami Marlins, AT&T, but also some of our top prospects,” said Rocky Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Marlins Foundation.

Top prospects like the team’s catcher, Will Banfield, spent Wednesday morning at Feeding South Florida.

The Georgia native was happy to be a part of an organization that gives back to the community.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back myself and be able to be a part of something as great as that, to where we’re able to give back to people that are in need,” said Banfield.

Those with AT&T not only donated their time, they presented the Marlins Foundation with a $25,000 check to help them continue to feed South Florida families.

“We saw all the good works that the Marlins were doing in the community, and when we were looking at what our community needed in order to contribute to grow and thrive, we learned from the Marlins about their initiative aiding in food and securities, and we said that is something we want to be a part of,” said Cristal Cole, Regional Director of External and Legislative Affairs at AT&T.

The Marlins Foundations said it is thanks to organizations like AT&T that they are able to do what they do.

“When it comes to the holidays, and when you look at sorting food and distributing food and you know how many people go to bed hungry, it’s even more important,” said Egusquiza. “We want to make sure this holiday season we’re doing our part so that our kids and our families can have healthy meals.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.