MIAMI (AP) — Tanner Bibee threw 6 2/3 solid innings, Steven Kwan and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Saturday.

Gabriel Arias had three hits for the Guardians, who clinched the series after winning the opener 3-2 on Friday. The Marlins, who lost their first series since June 14-16 at Philadelphia, had won six consecutive home series.

Bibee (3-9) gave up one run and four hits, walked four and struck out three. Colin Holderman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Miami starter Eury Pérez (5-7), who pitched seven perfect innings in his previous outing at the Athletics on July 5, allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out six.

Kwan’s double in the fourth put Cleveland ahead 2-0. Arias and Petey Halpin had consecutive singles and both scored when Kwan hit an opposite filed grounder that rolled inside the line and toward the left-field foul area.

Liam Hicks hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Bailey answered with a two-run double in the eighth. After Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch and Kahlil Watson doubled, Bailey fell behind the count 0-2 against reliever William Kempner worked it to a full count then hit a line drive which bounced off the left-field wall.

Xavier Edwards hit a two-out single to left with runners on first and second in the third that appeared to give Miami an early lead. But as lead runner Otto López neared home, Kwan threw to second, where trail runner Kyle Stowers overran the bag and was tagged for the third out before López touched the plate.

Up next

LHP Joey Cantillo (7-4, 3.66 ERA) starts the series finale for the Guardians on Sunday. The Marlins have not announced a starter.

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