CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki homered in the fifth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Monday night.

Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 for Chicago, and Kyle Tucker hit an RBI triple. The NL Central leaders had dropped four of five.

Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Rea was replaced by Daniel Palencia after Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for Miami. Palencia got four outs before Drew Pomeranz handled the ninth for his first save since 2020.

Last-place Miami lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-4) was charged with three runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

