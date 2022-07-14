MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida kids enjoyed a dazzling day at the home of the Miami Marlins.

The team made it happen for summer campers at the Miami Lighthouse Music Program, Thursday.

More than a dozen blind and visually impaired children got to tour the team’s facilities, getting a taste of Major League Baseball.

“We brought some kids out today to give them a little experience here at the ballpark, let them get to feel some of the equipment and, you know, just kinda be in the dugout a little bit and be around. It’s a pretty cool experience,” said Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. “You know, a lot of fun out here, getting to see the kids smile and laugh. It’s always a good time.”

They also got to touch the hedge wall, the clay and the turf on the field before enjoying Thursday afternoon’s game against the Pirates.

