PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan Weathers threw six dominant innings, Jake Burger hit a two-run single with two outs in the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Sunday.

The surging Marlins took two of three from the Diamondbacks for their fourth consecutive series win. Miami has won nine of 13 after starting the season 10-31.

Weathers (3-4) continued his breakout season with another stellar performance, giving up four hits, walking one and striking out seven. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one earned run in his past three starts, spanning 21 innings.

“I think I’m just believing in myself and trusting my pitches over the heart of the plate early in the count,” Weathers said. “It gives me some options later in the count.”

Tanner Scott worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

“It always starts with pitching,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Weathers had another outstanding performance. Five walks in all of May, which shows you his growth.”

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead in the seventh, taking advantage of shortstop Kevin Newman’s throwing error that allowed Nick Fortes to score the first run.

With runners on first and second and one out, Newman fielded a hard grounder to his backhand side. The shortstop tried to start a double play, but his throw to second baseman Blaze Alexander was off the mark, allowing Fortes to easily make it home.

Burger pushed the advantage to three runs with a liner to left, scoring Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz. The first baseman had six hits in the series, helping him shake loose of an extended slump.

“We’ve always known how nasty our starting rotation is,” Burger said. “It’s always fun playing behind our guys, making plays behind them.”

Arizona cut the margin to 3-1 in the eighth after Corbin Carroll hit a triple and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought him home on a groundout. The D-backs scored just four runs on 15 hits over the three-game series.

D-backs rookie Blake Walston threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first big league start, giving up four hits and a walk. Manager Torey Lovullo had a quick hook in the fifth after Walston got into a first-and-third jam with two outs, and reliever Justin Martinez coaxed a fly ball to center from Josh Bell to end the inning.

It was Walston’s second MLB appearance. He made his debut earlier this season, giving up two runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Kevin Ginkel (2-1) took the loss after giving up three unearned runs in the seventh.

It was a disappointing series loss for the D-backs, who were riding high coming into the series after taking two of three games from the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“We came out and had a couple of duds,” Lovullo said. “I think we’re better than that.”

MAKING MOVES

To make room for Walston on the roster, the D-backs designated RHP Matt Bowman for assignment. The 32-year-old Bowman had an 8.10 ERA in four appearances for Arizona.

UP NEXT

Marlins: At San Diego for a three-game series starting Monday. The Marlins will start LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 6.11 ERA) in the opener, while the Padres counter with RHP Michael King (4-4, 4.28 ERA).

Diamondbacks: At Texas for a two-game series starting Tuesday. The D-backs will throw RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05 ERA) in the opening game, while the Rangers hadn’t yet announced a starter.

