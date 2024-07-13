CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Rece Hinds hit his first career grand slam, Jonathan India and Jeimer Candelario had first-inning solo shots and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Friday night.

Reds starter Carson Spiers (3-2) struck out eight of the first 10 Marlins he faced and finished with a career-high nine in the opener of the final series before the All-Star break. Spiers allowed three runs and six hits through five innings.

The Reds, who took three of four from the Colorado Rockies this week, did their damage in the first three innings off Miami starter Yonny Chirinos (0-1).

India hit one out to center field, his first lead-off homer since May 7, 2023, and Candelario’s shot went out to right, his 15th of the season.

Will Benson hit a two-out RBI double in the second, and Hinds hit a bases-loaded shot into the first row of seats in center field in the third inning, his third homer in his first five games in the majors.

Chirinos gave up seven runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking four.

Jesús Sánchez hit a one-out, three-run homer for the Marlins in the fourth off Spiers. Vidal Bruján got his first career RBI with a two-out single in the ninth.

Reds All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz stole his major league-leading 46th base after singling in the sixth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Sent SS Otto Lopez (back) on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Reds: Manager David Bell reported INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand had surgery on his fractured right hand. He likely will not return this season. … RHP Graham Ashcraft (elbow strain) will be out until September, if he’s able to come back at all, Bell said.

UP NEXT

Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.30 ERA) will be on the mound facing Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.82) as the series continues Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.