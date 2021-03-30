Report: Marlins Park to be renamed loanDepot park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat won’t be the only ones playing in a renamed home this year.

According to Bloomberg, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said the team has reached a multi-year naming rights deal with lender LoanDepot Inc. to rename the stadium loanDepot Park.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

LoanDepot is a Foothill Ranch, California-based holding company which sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products.

The company shared a rendering online of what the stadium could potentially look like.

The Marlins are expected to make an official announcement Wednesday morning.

The renaming comes on the heels of Miami-Dade County finalizing a multi-year naming rights deal with FTX to rename American Airlines Arena the FTX Arena.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.