SAN DIEGO (AP) — Agustín Ramírez had the first four-hit game of his career including a home run and a go-ahead two-run single as the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 10-8 on Wednesday.

Ramírez went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Eric Wagaman and Otto Lopez added three hits each with Lopez hitting a three-run homer. Javier Sanoja hit two doubles.

Ronny Henriquez (3-1) went two innings for the win and Calvin Faucher pitched the ninth for his third save. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara lasted four innings and gave up six runs. He had lost his previous seven starts. The 2022 AL Cy Young winner missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery.

Reliever Jason Adam (5-1) took the loss after the Padres blew a five-run lead a day after they rallied from a six-run deficit.

The Marlins chased starter Kyle Hart, who was recalled Wednesday, in a five-run fifth that came after the Padres scored five runs in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Gavin Sheets, who drove in three, gave the Padres an 8-7 lead with a two-run homer in the seventh.

After Ramírez’s two-run single in the eighth put the Marlins ahead, Wagaman followed with a double to score Victor Mesa Jr., but Ramírez was thrown out at home.

Key moment

Miami’s Connor Norby was hit in head with an 87 mph changeup from Adam in the eighth inning that knocked Norby to the ground for a time but he remained in the game.

Key stat

Ramírez, who made his MLB debut on April 21, is hitting .262 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

Up next

Miami is home against San Francisco on Friday with Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.09 ERA) pitching against the Giants’ Kyle Henderson (0-1, 3.86). San Diego is home against Pittsburgh on Friday with Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.72) versus the Pirates’ Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.66).

