BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox held off the Miami Marlins for a 7-5 victory on Saturday.

Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman — Boston’s first two hitters — each had two hits as the Red Sox improved to 41-22 at Fenway Park. Brayan Bello (9-6) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run single in the first, and the Red Sox added four more runs in the third. Bregman’s RBI single made it 7-0 in the fourth.

Agustín Ramírez and Troy Johnston homered for Miami, which lost for the seventh time in eight games. Cal Quantrill (4-10) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

