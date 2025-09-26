PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Miami 1-0 on Thursday night, eliminating the Marlins from the wild-card race.

After hitting a team-record eight homers Wednesday night in an 11-1 victory that wrapped up a first-round bye, the Phillies scored the lone run on Alec Bohm’s first-inning groundout.

Buehler (10-7) allowed three hits and three walks and hit a batter. Taijuan Walker followed with two innings of relief, Matt Strahm pitched the eighth and, after an hour-long rain delay, 40-year-old David Robertson finished for his second save.

Janson Junk (6-4) took the loss.

Key moment

It looked like trouble for Philadelphia when Walker, pre-scheduled to split duty with Buehler, entered in the sixth and walked Miami’s Xavier Edwards, then allowed a single to Liam Hicks. But Walker then retired Otto Lopez on a fly to center, and struck out Griffin Conine and Connor Norby to escape the jam.

Key stat

Buehler, signed to a minor-league deal Aug. 31, has appeared in three games for the Phillies and recorded the win in all three.

Up next

The Phillies will host the Minnesota Twins in the teams’ final series of the regular season. On Friday, the Phillies will go with Aaron Nola (4-10, 6.46 ETA) against the Twins’ Joe Ryan (13-9, 3.47). The Marlins will finish up by hosting the New York Mets, who will be trying to hold onto the third wild-card spot. Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48) goes for the Marlins against New York’s Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94).

