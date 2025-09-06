(CNN) — It was an ordinary night at LoanDepot Park where the Miami Marlins hosted the division rivals Philadelphia Phillies.

Until it wasn’t.

The Phils held a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning when outfielder Harrison Bader blasted a solo home run into the left field stands to extend the team’s lead.

This is where things get a little interesting.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast showed a father retrieve the ball and bring it back to his young son, when all of a sudden an unidentified woman comes out of nowhere and confronted the duo.

The father had a shocked look on his face as the woman, who was seated the row behind where he had retrieved the ball, continued to argue with him.

After some back-and-forth, the man took the ball from his son’s glove, handed it over to the woman and shooed her away.

It did have a happy ending for the young fan however, despite both him and his father being decked out in Phillies gear.

The incident drew the ire of both the Phillies and Marlins game broadcasts as well as social media. The Marlins confirmed to CNN the son received a Miami goodie bag and a baseball for him to keep.

On top of that, Bader met the young fan after the game and gave him a signed bat.

The Phillies went on to win 9-3.

