MIAMI (AP) — Eury Pérez pitched a one-hitter for just the 11th complete-game shutout in the major leagues this season, and the Miami Marlins beat the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Friday night.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Pérez (8-11) allowed his only hit when Sean Murphy linked a single to left on a first-pitch sinker starting the sixth.

Pérez struck out eight and walked one, throwing 105 pitches for his first complete game in 68 big league starts. Pérez entered 0-3 with a 9.76 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.

This year’s MLB shutout total is one below last year. The only seasons with fewer were from 1871-73.

Pérez threw the 21st complete game. There were a record-low 28 in 2024 and 29 last year.

Joe Mack and Griffin Conine homered for the Marlins, who snapped a six-game losing skid against the NL East champion Braves. Miami (79-81) equaled last season’s wins total and is trying to avoid a third straight losing season.

Mack homered in the seventh off Grant Holmes (10-6), his 14th this season. Holmes made his second relief appearance of the season after 29 starts.

Heriberto Hernández had an RBI single and Conine homered off Didier Fuentes in a two-run eighth.

Before the game, there was a brief moment of silence for former Marlins pitcher José Fernández on the 10th anniversary the two-time All-Star died in a boating accident.

Up next

The series continues Saturday.

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