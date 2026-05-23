MIAMI (AP) — Eury Pérez gave up Juan Soto’s solo homer in the first inning and settled down to pitch solid ball into the seventh, Owen Caissie drove in both of Miami’s runs and the Marlins edged the New York Mets 2-1 on Friday night.

Pérez (3-6) allowed two hits — both to Soto — and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings for his first win since April 19. The right-hander had a 10.00 ERA in his previous three starts.

Soto’s 449-foot homer in the first landed in the upper-deck seats in right-center for his 10th homer. But Pérez and three relievers held the Mets off the scoreboard after that.

Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his sixth save. He struck out Nick Morabito and pinch-hitter MJ Melendez before Carson Benge drew a two-out walk. With Soto waiting on deck, Fairbanks retired Bo Bichette on a fly out to center.

Pérez’s outing ended before Soto’s third at-bat in the seventh. Andrew Nardi relieved Pérez and got Soto on a groundout and struck out Mark Vientos. Nardi then struck out Brett Baty to lead off the eighth before Michael Petersen came in and struck out Marcus Semien.

A.J. Ewing hit a two-out single against Petersen, but was thrown out by Joe Mack attempting to steal second.

Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee twice robbed Benge of extra-base hits with leaping catches at the wall in the first and sixth.

Esteury Ruiz tripled against New York reliever Sean Manaea (0-1) and scored on Caissie’s go-ahead single in the fourth.

Tobias Myers started and got the first four outs in the bullpen game for the Mets. He was lifted after allowing Ruiz’s second-inning double. After Ruiz stole third, Caissie hit an RBI groundout to tie it at 1.

Jonah Tong pitched three scoreless innings after New York recalled the right-hander from Triple-A Syracuse. Veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel was designated for assignment in the Mets’ corresponding roster move.

Up next

RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.31) will start for the Mets on Saturday against Marlins RHP Max Meyer (4-0, 2.85).

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