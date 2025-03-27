MIAMI (WSVN) - Get ready to play ball, South Florida. It’s opening day for the Miami Marlins and the rest of Major League Baseball.

The Fish lost 100 games in the 2024 season, so the franchise re-vamped the entire front office.

The Marlins will open the 33rd season of franchise history under the leadership of their new manager, Clayton McCullough. There will also be plenty of new faces come opening day and to them McCullough gave this piece of advice.

“I think I would tell them embrace the emotions that come with it. It’s a cool thing, a cool moment to be on an opening day roster. We will have a number of individuals making their first opening day roster this year. A message to them would just be to take a moment, look around, and soak it all in,” said McCullough.

The team said they look to surprise some people this season.

Some top players to look for on the mound: Pitcher Sandy Alcántara and First Baseman Matt Mervis.

Alcántara, the 2022 National Cy Young Award winner, gets the opening day start. It is his fifth time as the opening day start.

It’s the first time for a game that counts since September 3, 2023. He missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“It’s an exciting day for me and my team-mates, family and everything but tomorrow I just have to forget about everything and be out there and work,” said Alcántara.

This Marlins team that will get its start on Thursday is really young. Only two players are 30-year-olds while 10 players have played at least two years in the major leagues.

“To be up here with the Marlins is a whole different thing. So just trying to soak it all in, that’s what everyone tells me and it’s hard to do that when you’re focusing on the game and winning the game. But taking little moments when I can and just soak it all in,” said Marlins Right Fielder Griffin Connie.

Both Alcántara and Mervis will be at loanDepot park as the fish take on the Pirates at 4:10p.m., Thursday.

“I think the biggest message we’ve had right away, from day one, was that we were going to look to how in which we prepare and how which we train for each game. Some guys look drastically different than what they’re used to. It was kind of going into the deep end right away, from day one,” said McCullough.

South Florida legend and Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

After the game, there will be fireworks and performances by Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi.

Fans were captured at the ballpark for Opening Day wearing Fins gear and showing excitement for their hometown team.

“Opening game, the beginning of something beautiful for the team,” said fan Paul Whittaker.

“I love baseball. All my life. I’ve never actually been to a Marlins opening day in spite having love the team since they came to Florida and I’m excited to be here,” said fan Matthew Koenig.

