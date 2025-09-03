MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are hitting a home run against hunger after partnering up with Florida Blue for a special community giveaway.

The team hosted a drive-thru food distribution at loanDepot Park on Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured volunteers packing cars with meals for 1,000 families across Miami.

This is the fifth year in a row that the Marlins and Florida Blue have partnered to deliver meals.

The goal is to deliver five million meals through the usage of a co-branded Farm Share truck across the state of Florida over the next year.

