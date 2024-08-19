NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins Foundation, PNC Bank, and Kiwanis of Little Havana teamed up to host a back-to-school distribution to make the start of the school year a good one.

Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo and Billy the Marlin stopped by Poinciana Elementary in Northwest Miami-Dade giving away free school supplies.

The Marlins, PNC Bank and The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana teamed up to distribute school supplies to students.

“It’s great to give back to the community, especially the areas that need it the most,” said PNC Bank Regional President Cressman Bronson.

“We love interacting with the kids, anything we can do help our community grow and thrive means a lot to us,” said Miami Marlins president of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor.

“The Marlins have been for us tremendous partners for us, the partnership works very well — they have helped us in many, many ways and we are very thankful for the opportunity to work for them,” said Kiwanis of Little Havana’s Jorge Fernandez.

Students were given everything from crayons and notebooks to new bookbags.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.