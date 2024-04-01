MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Marlins player Jazz Chisholm Jr. is proving he’s not just smooth on the diamond, but also in the recording studio.

With Major League Baseball in full swing, so is the rap career of one of the most electrifying players in the game. With the help of his good friend and now teammate, Nick Gordon, Chisholm Jr. Is bringing a new tune to his game.

“It’s just more having fun than anything,” Chisholm said. “Having fun, and then we realize it’s actually really good, so why not just go do it for real?”

“Just a way to express yourself, really,” Gordon said. “At the end of the day, we’re baseball players, but we have fun. We live life as well. We’re humans, and we do things outside of the sport, so music brings us peace a little bit.”

Last week, the outfielders released their latest single, “Upset Your Maker,” which has already garnered praise from teammates and fans alike.

“It’s pretty good,” said Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez. “It’s pretty good, especially with Nick Gordon. They got a lot of talent about music.”

Juggling their two passions, music and baseball, with their undeniable talent on and off the field, Chisholm and Gordon are setting their sights to make waves in the music industry.

“Oh, no, we’re going to do it,” Chisholm said. “We’re really going to get into it. We’re going to drop the songs. We’re going to release them, put it out there, do music videos, all that. We’re not going to take it for granted.”

And, if you were to create your own music track, it’s only right it becomes your opening day walk-up song to the plate.

However, many of Chisholm’s teammates wouldn’t mind stepping up to the dish to “Upset Your Maker” themselves.

“I can do that, let’s see, because his music got a lot of energies,” Arraez said.

“I see no problem with using it as a walk-up song for myself,” said Marlins third baseman Jake Burger.

“If I got ‘not bad,’ yeah, I would use it for sure,” said Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo.

And, while Chisholm is a standout member of the all MLB drip team, 7Sports was curious about his chosen genre of music.



“I feel like that’s where all the smooth and the drip and everything came from,” he said. “I feel like, from when I was a kid, everybody was like, ‘Bro, you are smooth. Jazz is playing defense.’ My swing, it’s always kinda smooth, and I got to big league, same thing, same reactions. Everybody always tells me how smooth.”

The track is pretty catchy. Now, let’s hope the Marlins can find their winning tune on the baseball field.

Chisholm also has a line of specialized custom gloves in all kinds of colors, which include cookies and cream and a black waffle ice cream cone glove.

