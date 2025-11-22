MIAMI (WSVN) - It may be the offseason but the Marlins made sure to step up to the plate for the season of giving, handing out Thanksgiving meals to families in need at loanDepot Park.

The Marlins organization teamed up with Feeding South Florida to distribute meals to more than 1,000 families from Little Havana.

“Being able to just hand out food and, I don’t know who said it on stage, but just, you know, no hungry kids at night time, it feels good to be part of something like that,” said Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender.

Each family received a gift bag filled with roughly 15 pounds of food, including a 10 pound turkey for the holiday.

“So many people don’t have food and stuff, you know, and nobody to give to them, they live by themselves, they’re elderly like me and other people, and they don’t have nobody to turn to,” said one woman picking up food. “Joy to us.”

“Thank God for them helping the community, I appreciate it,” said a woman.

As music filled the air, the event helped bring relief, warmth and holiday cheer to those in the community who need it most.

“Putting smiles on people’s faces is one of the most rewarding things you can do, and so that’s what giving back is all about,” said Marlins manager Claytin McCullough.

Several families left the park with more than just smiles as they brought home a warm holiday meal to put together and a heart full of gratitude.

“It means so much because one time last Thanksgiving we didn’t have anything at all, like, to the point that me and my mom lived in a hotel, we didn’t have no Thanksgiving so it makes me want to cry,” said one woman picking up food.

