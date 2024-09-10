PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out nine over six solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Skenes (10-2) allowed one run on six hits, lowering his ERA to 2.10. Skenes also boosted his season strikeout total to 151, a Pirates rookie record, while winning his fourth straight decision.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander’s fastball hit 100 mph six times while becoming just the fourth rookie ever to reach 150 strikeouts in 20 starts or less, joining Kerry Wood, Dwight Gooden and Mark Prior.

“I think that just goes to the quality of his stuff,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “This kid’s got elite stuff and he’s going to strike out a lot of people throughout his career.”

While Skenes wasn’t particularly efficient — he needed 98 pitches to record 18 outs and retired Miami in order just once — he was able to avoid major trouble to bolster his bid for National League Rookie of the Year.

Skenes’ rapid rise has been one of the bright spots for the Pirates, who saw their hopes of staying in the postseason mix die during a miserable August.

While the team around him has scuffled, Skenes has kept right on going. Though his velocity has dipped slightly since his electrifying debut, he started to lean a little heavier on a repertoire that includes a “splinker” (a mix of a sinker and a splitter) designed to keep hitters off balance. He used a handful of different types of pitches to record a strikeout against Miami.

When he retired Marlins rookie Griffin Conine on a grounder to first to end the sixth, the thin mid-September crowd at PNC Park rose to its feet to laud Skenes in one of his final home starts of the season.

“That’s pretty dang cool every time,” Skenes said. “So, yeah, just keep showing up for the games. And hopefully, I mean, the goal is to keep giving them moments like that.”

Pittsburgh has been spacing out Skenes’ appearances to help him get through his first full year as a professional healthy. The Pirates finish a nine-game homestand with three against the Royals over the weekend. Skenes could potentially start the finale.

While Skenes allowed there “probably is a limit” to the number of innings he pitches this year — he’s at 147 1/3 innings all told between Triple-A and the majors — he doesn’t think he’s going to reach it this year. Besides, he also thinks he’s built to withstand the workload.

“I’m 22, I’m conditioned to throw a lot of innings I think,” he said.

Oneil Cruz hit his 19th home of the season for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run double off Valente Bellozo (2-3) as Pittsburgh won its second straight game. Aroldis Chapman worked around a Cristian Pache RBI-double in the ninth to earn his seventh save.

Xavier Edwards, Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez had two hits each for the Marlins, but it wasn’t enough to help Bellozo. The rookie pitched well over 5 1/3 innings, his only real miscue came in the first inning when Cruz sent a 90 mph fastball 444 feet into the bushes beyond the wall in center field to put the Pirates in front.

Miami’s defense handed Pittsburgh the other two runs. The Pirates had no on and two outs in the second when Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards short-hopped a routine throw on a grounder by Alika Williams that Miami first baseman Jonah Bride couldn’t handle.

The inning continued and Nick Gonzales followed with a double to put runners in scoring position. Williams and Gonzales then raced home on a sharp single to right by Reynolds that gave Pittsburgh a three-run lead that proved more than enough for their budding ace.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday and will work four innings or 60 pitches. … LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger) is slated for a five-inning rehab start with Jacksonville on Friday.

Pirates: C Endy Rodriguez (elbow surgery) is in Pittsburgh and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Tuesday night. Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA) will get the nod for the Marlins. The Pirates have yet to name a starter.

