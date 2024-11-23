MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami Marlins pitched in to help those who need it the most this Thanksgiving.

Around 1,000 local families received bags filled with everything they would need for their Thanksgiving dinner, thanks to the Miami Marlins.

On Friday, many people waited in line at Marlins Park to receive turkeys and all the sides.

“They gave us turkey, cucumbers, bananas, everything,” said a woman.

It marks the Marlins’ 15th annual Home Plate Meals distribution, donating meals to the Little Havana community.

The team’s new manager, Clayton McCullough, spoke with 7News about taking part in the tradition for the first time.

“What’s so great about the opportunity is to give back and put a smile on someone’s face, help out in a time of need, to be a part of that, and we’re blessed in so many ways,” said McCullough.

For families and military veterans, the event highlights what the holiday is all about.

One veteran told 7News that receiving his food donations helps him appreciate and be thankful for what he has.

“It gives some relief for people. I know a lot of people that don’t have many stuff, so something like this is something that gives them breathing room and really be thankful for what little that they have or the much that we have,” said the veteran.

No food will go to waste. Any leftover food will be donated to local shelters and food pantries.

