MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins teamed up with another organization and stepped up to the plate to help some families have a happier holiday.

The baseball team gave back to the community they love and scored a grand slam with children.

Christmas came early for some lucky children thanks to the Miami Marlins. Marlins all-star pitcher Sandy Alcan-Tara and Billy the Marlin helped passed out presents to the children.

It was nothing but smiles Monday at the annual Holiday Wishes Party where children from undeserved families receive a present and a good time at Loan Depot Park.

“A special moment for me and for them,” Alcan-Tara said. I’m happy to be here doing this for those kids.”

The children were patient, but then, they had to open their gifts. Then it was time for them to make some memories and they built a gingerbread house.

“I think it’s so important to give back to the community, especially, to be able to impact the youth at such a young age, and to develop those memories that they’re going to take home for a lifetime,” said Juseff Punchara with Accident Medical Group.

Alcan-Tara said that he hopes to remind those children that no matter what the holidays bring them, that they are loved.

“I always was waiting for a phone but I never got it when I was a kid, so now I buy all the phones I want,” he said.

About 35 children got to participate in Monday’s party.

