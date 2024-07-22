MIAMI (WSVN) - The Marlins Foundation donated $5,000 to Camillus House to support the organization’s mission.

A few of the Marlins’ players visited Camillus House to prepare and serve lunch for those in need.

“Finding ways that we can use our platform to help them, the people in need, and especially in a community where I grew up, I grew up in South Florida, so I feel like it’s just a small thing that I can do, and anything I can do to help is something I’m passionate about,” said Jesús Luzardo, Marlins’ pitcher.

“We want to continue to do these collaborations on a continuous basis to really anchor our community ties with South Florida and our fans and we’re so grateful for that,” said Myrna Vaca, with the Miami Marlins Foundation.

The money will help support Camillus House’s mission of feeding and housing the homeless in South Florida.

