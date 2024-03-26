MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are gearing up for Opening Day this Thursday.

As a new season goodie, loanDepot Park is offering the first 30,000 fans who come are going to get a free rally towel.

7News cameras captured Marlins’ players warming up ahead of the big season opener on Thursday. They were seen practicing for the first time this season.

According to the Miami Marlins CCO, David Oxfeld, the Marlins are starting their season pumped.

“But we’re gonna really lean into being all things Miami and allow instruments, tell people to bring their flags, support their countrymen,” said Oxfeld

Oxfeld was even spooked by 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“Duck! A ball!” said Alex Miranda. “Did I get you?”

“A little bit,” said Oxfeld.

“A little bit, a little bit,” said Alex Miranda.

With the first pitch at 4:10 p.m, Oxfeld said this season’s team has some homegrown roots.

“Hometown kid, Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Marlin, making the opening day start,” said Oxfeld.

But before the first ball is pitched, a parade kicks things off.

“From Calle Ocho, really celebrating the neighborhood, that’s going to come west,” said Oxfeld.

Attendance was up almost 30% last season as the players made it all the way to the playoffs.

But something new is being added this season to loanDepot Park: all-you-can-eat seats starting at $52.

“12 cheeseburgers, please and nachos. Thank you,” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

The all-you-can-eat ticket price includes the ticket to the game as well.

Aside from the new addition, the park will continue having the obvious menu items.

“We’ve got the classic food items like ‘Oh,’ waffle fries. Take a look at this burger. Is that three patties? Yummy! And then the gigantic pretzel? God bless America,” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda as he surveyed the food items.

Workers at the park described the foods.

“On a one to 10 scale. How refreshing is this frozen lemonade?” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“I would give it a 9.5 out of 10,” said the Kimberly’s frozen treat worker.

“Do you know Kimberly yourself?” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“I don’t,” said the worker.

But this year, Chef Alex Paz has really upped the ante.

“We’ve opened up a new Asian stand ‘Intentional Wok,’ bringing in some interesting new types of ballpark food that you don’t really see very often,” said loanDepot Park Executive Chef Alex Paz.

“I saw those bao buns,” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“It’s a roasted pork and then we glaze it with a sweet soy glaze and a little bit of seasoning,” said Paz. “The baos are fresh and then we top it with a little bit of Sriracha mayo and some green onions.”

On top of all that, their new alligator chili dog is a real home run.

“Now let me specify, the hot dog is not made out of the alligator, it’s the chili. Don’t worry it won’t bite back. Alright, here it is. The Gator chili hot dog.” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda as he did a taste test of the hot dog. “That is good. It tastes like the Everglades.”

loanDepot Park will also have three types of delicious tacos

“Al Pastor taco, carne asada, and a Mojo pork,” said Paz.

For those interested in attending the games, the tickets prices range so that everyone can attend.

“Tickets are affordable. We have something for everyone. Our tickets start at $11,” said Paz.

There are plenty of ticket options as well. Veterans and service members get in free on Monday nights, and they have a Taco Tuesday offer, among other options.

The festivities kick off as the Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Opening Day.

